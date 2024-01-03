Egypt And France Discuss Health Services For Gaza Patients In Al-Arish And Rafah

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, received on Tuesday Philippe Lalieu, Advisor to the French President and Director of the Crisis and Support Center of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Stephane Duvard, Advisor for Humanitarian Affairs at the French Embassy, to discuss ways of cooperation between the two countries.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the meeting comes after their visit to the injured and injured in Gaza who are receiving treatment at Al-Arish Hospital in North Sinai.



The minister appreciated the efforts made by the staff of the Dixmod floating hospital and the medical and treatment services it provides to the injured and wounded in Gaza.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the medical and therapeutic services provided to the wounded in Gaza in Egyptian hospitals. He also explained that 37 hospitals have been allocated to receive cases from Gaza, and complex cases are transferred to specialized hospitals.

Abdel Ghaffar added that it was agreed that the Dixmod floating hospital would remain and continue to provide treatment services until the end of January. The proposal of establishing a field hospital near the Rafah crossing and Al-Arish General Hospital was also discussed to receive patients who had not previously received treatment in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting also discussed the proposal to send several French doctors who are experts in various medical fields, to conduct medical debates and delicate surgeries in Egyptian hospitals for Egyptians and Palestinians, and support to Egyptian hospitals with some medical supplies and devices was also discussed.

Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that the minister discussed with the French President's advisor ways of cooperation regarding the Hermel Hospitals for treating tumors, the Burns Hospital in Qanater al-Khairiya, the 500 500 Hospital for treating children's tumors, and the Red Crescent Hospital specializing in orthopedic treatment within the framework of a long-term cooperation plan to improve medical and health services for citizens.

For his part, Ambassador Philippe Lalieu said that he invited the Egyptian minister to attend an expanded meeting with the French Minister of Health, which is scheduled to be held in France and will bring together all concerned parties and partner countries to discuss issues related to those injured in Gaza, stressing that during his next visit to Egypt, 4 doctors from the Crisis Management and Support Center will be presented, as well as a number doctors from the French Ministry of Health to visit Egyptian hospitals.