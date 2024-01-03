Britain Sends 'Diamond' Destroyer To Red Sea

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Britain said on Tuesday that it sent the Royal Navy destroyer“Diamond” to join an international coalition to protect ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The British government said in a statement that Diamond will join three US destroyers and a French warship in the region, to“protect freedom of navigation, international trade and human life by countering non-state actors in international waters.”

On Monday, the United States announced the formation of the“multinational security initiative”, an international coalition to counter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which includes 10 countries, such as Britain, France and Italy.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that“countries that want to uphold the basic principle of freedom of navigation should work together to face the challenge posed by this entity.”

Austin said the security alliance would work“to ensure freedom of navigation for all countries and to promote regional security and prosperity.”

The alliance includes the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Bahrain, and the Seychelles.