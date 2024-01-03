Toobit Welcomes Seed.Photo (SEED) For Spot Trading On January 5, 2024, At 8 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading digital asset exchange, is thrilled to announce the imminent listing of Seed (SEED) for spot trading, set to commence on January 5, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. Seed introduces a revolutionary concept in the world of photography, providing unprecedented security and copyright protection for digital artwork.

The SEED Platform: A Safe Haven for Photography

SEED is a secure, professional, blockchain-based photography platform that offers straightforward solutions to safeguard and protect ownership rights. Developed by a consortium of photographers, SEED blends the art of photography with the revolutionary potential of blockchain technology, including cryptocurrency and NFT capabilities.

Empowering Photographers and Digital Artists

SEED enables photographers, digital artists, and image owners to register their work as NFTs, providing a unique way to authenticate ownership. By ensuring proper digital rights registration, the platform safeguards photographers' rights as digital art owners and facilitates a secure marketplace to trade their work at its true value.

The SEED Process: Simplifying Ownership

The process begins with the photographer or owner registering the photograph. SEED verifies the image's quality and origins, establishing a personal profile for the owner. Subsequently, an NFT is minted to confirm and safeguard image ownership. The platform allows evaluation and sale, after which ownership rights transfer to the new owner(s).

Building Integrity and Transparency

SEED's integrity is upheld by its dedicated community of photographers, benefitting from the transparency of blockchain services and long-term support for minted digital artworks. SEED provides a robust infrastructure safeguarded by a community dedicated to preserving and protecting photographers' creative rights.

Join SEED (SEED) Trading Experience at Toobit

Toobit invites photography enthusiasts to engage in spot trading of Seed (SEED), starting from January 5, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. Experience the future of secure and value-driven photography trading with SEED on Toobit's innovative and secure platform the latest information and updates on the Seed (SEED) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

