La Maison Hotel Doha Prepares To Welcome Guests For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) La Maison Hotel Doha is looking forward to receive visitors and fans during the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, scheduled to take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

As Qatar hosts the continent's most prestigious men's football tournament for the third time, La Maison Hotel Doha stands ready to provide comfortable accommodation and exceptional service.

Conveniently located in in the Bin Mahmoud area of vibrant Doha, La Maison Hotel has spared no detail in ensuring the hotel is ready to welcome guests of this highly anticipated football event.

"We are thrilled to be part of this prestigious football tournament and have witnessed a surge in hotel bookings as the competition's launch draws near," said Georges Chemali, director (Sales & Marketing) at La Maison Hotel Doha.

"Our wide range of accommodation options, including hotel apartments, will cater to the diverse needs of our guests and fans during the tournament."

As a four-star hotel located in the heart of Qatar, La Maison Hotel Doha offers a harmonious blend of contemporary elegance and traditional Arabian charm.

With three stunning towers housing 448 beautifully designed guest rooms and serviced apartments, the hotel provides upscale amenities that guarantee a comfortable and sophisticated stay for all guests.

Strategically located on Al Jazeera Street, La Maison Hotel Doha enjoys proximity to major malls, local markets, and traditional souqs.

Moreover, it is just a stone's throw away from the country's main landmarks and all official tournament venues.

"We are dedicated to providing an unforgettable football adventure for sports fans and visitors," Chemali added.

“Having previously been a favorite accommodation for visitors to Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022, we will work tirelessly to meet the needs of guests from different nationalities, showcasing the authentic Qatari hospitality and Arab generosity that the country is known for."

