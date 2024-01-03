Conference Slated To Promote Qatar-Philippines Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Leaders in the Filipino business community in Qatar are slated to gather this month for an upcoming conference aimed at promoting investment opportunities between the Philippines and Qatar in various sectors, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 'Philippine Wealth & Wellness Conference Qatar' is being organised by the Association of Filipino Real Estate Executives in Qatar (AFREEQ) and will be held at the ABESQ Hotel on January 19-20, AFREEQ chairman emeritus Joseph Timothy Rivera told Gulf Times in a statement.

Rivera, who is also co-chairman of the event's organising committee, said the conference aims to raise awareness among the Filipino and expatriate communities in Doha on the available investment opportunities between both countries, specifically in the financial and wellness sector.

“In line with the objectives of the conference's predecessor, the Philippine Property & Investment Show – Qatar (PPISQ), this upcoming event is aligned with the current trends on pursuing health and economic resilience in the post-pandemic era,” Rivera explained.

Among the highlights of the conference are exhibits and special talks on significant topics like financial literacy, social entrepreneurship, real estate and tourism opportunities between the Philippines and Qatar, which will be delivered by leading captains of industry and government leaders from both countries. It will also be complemented by a trade fair and exhibition, food bazaar, and several cultural presentations, Rivera said.

The undersecretary of the Philippines' Department of Health will be the keynote speaker, Rivera noted, adding that the organising committee is awaiting confirmation from other guest speakers from the health and finance committees of the Philippine Congress.

Similarly, representatives from the state-owned Overseas Filipino Bank, one of the conference presenters, will also be providing financial education lectures mostly in digital banking, Rivera pointed out.

Rivera said,“Qatar is home to 260,000 Filipino expatriates with many of its entrepreneurs contributing to the nation's economy. The country is known for its prioritisation of well-being and wellness initiatives with an investment of at least '$6bn' in its healthcare industry since 2017. The country has greatly liberalised its business establishment rules, thus encouraging more startups that support the economic sustainability and diversification objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

He said other highlights of the conference would be the induction of AFREEQ officers for 2024 led by incoming chairperson, Bhem Asperilla of Megaworld International, and the Annual Philippine Gala Night, which will be held on January 19, in partnership with Kulinarya Qatar. This will be followed by the awarding ceremonies of notable Filipino workers in Qatar on January 20, in collaboration with AKO OFW Inc.

All leading medical and wellness establishments, as well as business-oriented and entrepreneurial organisations in Qatar, have been invited to attend the conference, Rivera added.

MENAFN03012024000067011011ID1107681618