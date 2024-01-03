ICJ To Hear Genocide Lawsuit Against Israel On January 11

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has set January 11 as the date for its first session to look into South Africa's case against Israel for its involvement in acts of genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Spokesperson for South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela posted on X indicating the first trial session will take place in the Hague, the Netherlands, on January 11, and will continue the following day, stressing that his country will continue its preparations for the lawsuit.

Recently, South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel at the ICJ, calling for measures to be taken against the Israeli occupation, for what South Africa described as acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The South African application, filed last Friday, related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, saying that "Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza."

