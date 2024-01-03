Georgia-Pacific Awarded For Leadership In Safety By AF&PA

MENAFN - 3BL) ATLANTA, January 3, 2024 /3BL/ - Georgia-Pacific is proud to announce that the American Forest and Paper Association (AF&PA) has awarded the company the 2023 Leadership in Sustainability Award for the Save My Life Digital Work Process. This award recognizes exemplary sustainability programs in the paper and wood products manufacturing industry. It marks the first time the company has been awarded for its safety efforts, having earned two awards in 2021 for energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction, and innovations across recycling in the supply chain and the 2022 award for Innovation in Sustainability for Juno® technology.

The Save My Life process represents a transformation of traditional permit-to-work processes, utilizing technology to put the best information in front of employees when they need it. It was developed with the help of our front-line employees and is based on our mental model of human action and our company-wide application of Human and Organizational Performance. It transforms the permit-to-work model from“stop, think, and ask” to“start when certain,” ensuring that both prevention and recovery controls are in place before beginning high-risk work.

This new process has already resulted in over 1,800 "catches" where additional controls were applied before starting work. It is an important tool in reducing the risk of the most serious injuries and is part of our commitment to the aspirational goal of zero injuries.

We are honored to receive this award and remain committed to the safety of our employees. We will continue to strive for zero injuries, emphasizing continual progress on reducing serious injuries and fatalities.

Learn more about the Save My Life process and the employees who are traveling the country to share their experience with other industry professionals.

