Have 10 Hours? IBM Will Train You In AI Fundamentals For Free


(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by ZDNET

IBM's AI Fundamentals program is built inside of its SkillsBuild learning portal . The credential takes about ten hours to complete, across six courses.

Because I have had a long interest in AI ethics (I did a thesis on AI ethics way back in the day), I took the AI ethics class. It was good.

It discussed the challenge of balancing technology with ethical responsibility. Key topics included the five pillars of AI ethics, the importance of fairness and avoiding bias, and the need for AI systems to be transparent, explainable, and robust against attacks. The session also emphasized governance, the protection of personal data, and the significance of privacy through data minimization and differential privacy.

