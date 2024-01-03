How Purpose Will Be A Beacon For Business Leaders In 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) In the wake of a tumultuous year for ESG, many business leaders are asking what comes next not just for environmental, social, and governance issues, but for corporate purpose overall. And while the majority of Americans don't have an issue with the term“ESG , the business world found the acronym in the crosshairs of an increasingly politicized debate, which had ripple effects that are shaping how businesses“talk about social issues as well as what they actually do to address them.” Continue reading on FastCompany...

