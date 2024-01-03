(MENAFN- 3BL) January 3, 2024 /3BL/ - Per- and poly- fluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) are a class of thousands of chemicals developed for a wide variety of commercial and industrial applications. PFAS have been used since the 1950s and are essential in a number of everyday products depended upon globally. In 2023, EPA finalized regulations that increase the reporting requirements for some of the PFAS under the Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) and Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The changes to TRI are fast approaching with an effective date beginning with the 2024 Reporting Year, where reports are due July 1, 2025. The reporting for TSCA (RY2011 – RY2022) will open in November 2024.

In this webinar, Antea Group will share tips and a case example as to how to utilize this available time in 2024 to better understand where and how you can find PFAS in purchased supplies and raw materials, and how to prepare for these regulatory reporting requirements.

Join us for our webinar, Start 2024 Right: Prepare for PFAS Impacts on TRI and TSCA , on Tuesday, January 23 at 2:00 pm EST to learn about how these regulatory changes may impact your operations and how important it is to take advantage of this time before the reporting deadlines to prepare for these increased PFAS requirements.

Register Here!