Hanesbrands Provides Access To Education In Dominican Republic With Annual Back-To-School Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on HBI Sustains

For more than 15 years, HanesBrands' back-to-school program in the Dominican Republic has delivered school kits to students between the ages of 3 and 18 years old. School supplies are packaged in a backpack, including notebooks, pencils, erasers and other essentials.

The back-to-school program helped more than 11,000 children in 2023.

Through HanesBrands' Dos Ríos, San Isidro and La Américas plants, nearly 4,700 children in the cities of Santo Domingo and Bonao received school kits, along with more than 6,600 children of HanesBrands' associates.

“Our back-to-school program encourages a positive student experience, ensures that more students have the necessary tools to achieve an education, and contributes to reducing school dropout rates,” said Freddy Vanderpool, senior manager, human resources at HanesBrands Dominican Republic.

The back-to-school program also provided students with a dynamic education in values, which included the responsibility of caring for the environment – ensuring a better future and quality of life for our communities.