Massive Fire Breaks Out In Punjab's Khanna After Oil Tanker Overturns. Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An oil tanker overturned after hitting a divider in Ludhiana's Khanna in Punjab on Wednesday. The accident resulted in a massive fire on the bridge video shared by news agency ANI, shows massive fumes of fire erupting from the bridge. The fire continued to worsen at the time of recording the video. However, seconds later a fire brigade vehicle could be seen reaching the spot to douse the fire now, there is no news of any casualty or injury of any commuter. Further details are awaited truck was completely damaged in the accident but the driver and cleaner had a narrow escape, they said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sharma said the oil tanker was going to a filling station at Mandi Gobindgarh from Jalandhar it reached the Khanna bus stand flyover, its tyre burst and the driver lost control over the vehicle. The tanker then hit the divider and flipped to the side and caught fire, the officer said flames and thick black smoke could be seen from a considerable distance from the accident spot, the DSP added said that the driver and the cleaner had a narrow escape and none of them had any major injury tenders were rushed to the spot, which brought the flames under control, Sharma said, adding that the traffic on the road stretch was suspended to ascertain the damage to the flyover Highways Authority of India officials have been informed about the incident, he said, the movement of several oil tankers was seen on several roads in Punjab on Wednesday as the situation was normalising at petrol pumps where fuel supplies were being replenished with fresh stocks, a day after people resorted to panic buying amid truckers' strike.
MENAFN03012024007365015876ID1107681591
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.