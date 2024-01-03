ICICI Bank Loan Fraud Case: SC Adjourns CBI Plea Against Bail To Chanda Kochhar, Husband Next Hearing On Jan 12

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the CBI's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a loan fraud case. The apex court will now hear the plea on January 12.

Kochhar's other case against ICICI Bank's approval to prosecute her is set to be taken up by the Bombay High Court on January 5. Noting the case, the SC bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal adjourned the matter.\"It is stated by the counsel for the respondents that the main writ petitions are fixed for hearing before the High Court on January 5. It is expected that the same shall be heard by the High Court on that date and neither of the parties shall ask for the adjournments before the said Court. List the matters on January 12,\" the bench said SC bench, on October 16 sought a response from the couple on the CBI petition challenging the interim bail granted to them by the Bombay High Court Solicitor General SV Raju noted that the Bombay High Court had proceeded on a wrong presumption that the offense committed by Chanda Kochhar was punishable with a maximum sentence of seven years in jail. However, section 409 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust by public servant), entails a sentence that could range from 10 years to life imprisonment top court had pulled up CBI for not objecting to the repeated extension of the two-week interim bail granted to Chanda Kochhar and her husband Bombay High Court, on January 9 last year, granted bail to the couple, stating that their arrest violated the provisions of law. After the bail was granted, Chanda Kochhar walked out of the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai, while her husband was released from the Arthur Road jail Bank loan fraud caseThe two were arrested by the CBI on December 23, 2022, for their line with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case. The investigating agency had also arrested Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in the case CBI has alleged that ICICI bank had sanctioned a credit of ₹3,250 crore to the Videocon Group companies promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, and the credit policy of the bank CBI, in its FIR, had also alleged that as a part of quid pro quo, Dhoot invested ₹64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL). He also transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.

