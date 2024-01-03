Golden Globe Awards: From Nominations To Show Timings Here's All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday announced its first batch of presenters consisting of Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, and Amanda Seyfried. In addition to them, the center stage will be taken by Julia Garner, George Lopez, and Justin Hartley Michelle Yeoh, it will be a return to the show after she won the Best Actress award in a drama film for“Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Wednesday's announcement of the celebrities who are likely to be in the show this time is an indication that the organizers might be successful in taking the show ahead after several scandal-tarnished years. For those who are interested in watching the show, here are all the details about the Golden Globe Awards 2023Golden Globe NominationsAfter ruling throughout the year, the movie“Barbie” has bagged maximum nominations in the show. The movie is followed closely by“Oppenheimer.”Films nominated for best motion picture drama are“Oppenheimer,” Martin Scorsese's“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Bradley Cooper's“Maestro,” Celine Song's“Past Lives,” Justine Triet's“Anatomy of a Fall” and Jonathan Glazer's“The Zone of Interest.”Also Read: Golden Globe Awards 2023: A very special accomplishment, says PM Modi after RRR team wins the best song awardIn the best motion picture musical or comedy category,“Barbie” was joined by Ben Affleck's“Air,” Cord Jefferson's“American Fiction,” Alexander Payne's“The Holdovers,” Todd Haynes'“May December” and Yorgos Lanthimos'“Poor Things.”“Succession” was the top-nominated television program, with nine nods including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin, followed by Hulu's“The Bear.”Golden Globe Awards: Date and TimingThe show will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern ( 5:30 am Monday in India). It will air beginning at 5 p.m. on the West Coast show will be available for viewers on Paramount. However, only subscribers with a Showtime add-on will be able to watch the show live. Otherwise, it'll be available on the streaming platform on Monday Globe Awards: HostComedian Jo Koy,

who starred in last year's comedy film“Easter Sunday,” will host the Globes cited his“infectious energy and relatable humor\" in announcing Koy would headline the event. The list of previous hosts of the show includes Ricky Gervais, the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and last year's emcee, Jerrod Carmichael. The show announced the first set of hosts for January 7. Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, and Amanda Seyfried will be among the award show presenters.

