IAF Agniveervayu 2025 Notification OUT On Agnipathvayu.Cdac.In; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Air Force has launched the Agniveervayu (01/2025) notification, available on the official website cdac. Starting from January 17 at 10.00 AM, the online registration period will continue until February 6, 2024.

In a notification, the official said, "Indian Air Force invites ONLINE applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection test from 17 March 2024 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU. The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirement."

Eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates should be no more than 21 years old at the time of enrolment.

Educational qualification:

Science Subjects: Must have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent exam with Mathematics, Physics, and English from a COBSE member Education Board with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English. Alternatively, completion of a three-year Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from a recognized Government Polytechnic institute with 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in the diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English isn't a subject in the Diploma Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Successful completion of Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent Examination in any approved subjects by Central/State Education Boards listed as COBSE members with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English. Further details available in the notification.

Examination fee:

Aspiring candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 550, which can be processed through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking using the payment gateway.

Selection process:

The selection process for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu comprises three phases:

Phase 1: Online exam

Phase 2: Online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Adaptability Test 1 & 2

Phase 3: Medical Exam

A final list of candidates selected for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2025 will be published in November.