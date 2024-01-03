Shimla To Gulmarg-7 Places To Enjoy Snowfall In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the winter months, India has several wonderful spots where you may enjoy snowfall. Here are seven locations famous for its snowfall.

Auli is a picturesque ski destination where snowfall occurs from late November to February. It offers excellent skiing slopes and stunning views of the Himalayas.

A popular hill station, Manali, sees snowfall from December to February. The Rohtang Pass nearby is a favourite spot for experiencing snow and engaging in snow-related activities.

Tawang, located in northeastern India, receives heavy snowfall in winter. The snow-covered landscapes make it a breathtaking destination.

Ladakh experiences extreme cold during winter, with some areas receiving heavy snowfall. The frozen landscapes offer a unique and serene experience.

While not as intense as some northern regions, Nainital experiences snowfall during peak winter months. Snowfall in Nainital adds to the charm of its lakes and scenic beauty.

Known for its stunning landscapes and ski resorts, Gulmarg receives heavy winter snow, offering opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, experiences snowfall between December and February. The ridge area and higher regions around Shimla receive substantial snow.