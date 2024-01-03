Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: You Can Now Pre-Book It; Global Launch On January 17

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At last, the wait is over. Samsung is getting ready to reveal its newest flagship smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, so mark January 17, 2024, in your calendars. The much awaited tech event will be held at the SAP Centre in San Jose, California. Samsung will be showcasing its newest Galaxy S24 series, which is brimming with 'Galaxy AI' capabilities.

Even though the dates have been revealed and there isn't much time left for the official announcement, Samsung has already opened pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series in India. Fans of Samsung who are interested in pre-ordering the newest flagship may do so by visiting Samsung's official website at samsung/in/unpacked/ and paying just Rs 1,999 for the Next Galaxy VIPPASS. With the pass, customers may purchase smartphones from the Galaxy S24 series on or after January 17. After that, customers have the option to select and buy the variation of their choice.

Also Read |

Oppo teases Reno 11 look series ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

Customers who pre-book will not only receive a reservation to receive the new Samsung Galaxy S24 before anyone else, but they will also receive early delivery of the smartphone, extra benefits worth Rs 5,000, the best exchange value, and the opportunity to purchase a special edition Galaxy S24. But this isn't it at all. such last year, Samsung could announce more benefits, such free storage upgrades and special pricing on peripherals like the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Benefits similar to those of the Galaxy S24 series are anticipated.

Here's what you can expect from Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung has not yet disclosed the features and technical details of the next Galaxy S24 series. As the launch date draws near, the firm may provide some exclusive images, but there have been several leaks and rumours in the tech community that point to major improvements in the series.





Also Read |

iPhone 15 available for less than Rs 70,000 on Flipkart; Check out deal details

According to leaks, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will come in a variety of display sizes to accommodate different tastes. The Galaxy S24+ will have a slightly bigger 6.7-inch screen than the original S24, which is anticipated to have a 6.2-inch screen. With a 6.8-inch screen, the top-tier S24 Ultra will have the biggest. The buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate on all monitors will enhance the immersive experience.