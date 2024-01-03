Viral Video: Virat Kohli Vibes To 'Ram Siya Ram' In Cape Town With Folded Hands, Archery Gesture (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Day 1 of the second Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town,

a viral video captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts and fans worldwide. The video showcased Indian batting icon Virat Kohli paying a unique tribute to Lord Ram by folding his hands and pulling an imaginary bowstring, reminiscent of the iconic pose of Lord Ram, while the DJ played the devotional song 'Ram Siya Ram'.

This unexpected and culturally resonant gesture not only added a touch of entertainment to the cricket field but also highlighted Kohli's charismatic personality beyond the realm of sports.

During SA's first innings, when South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj came to bat, the DJ at Cape Town played the devotional song 'Ram Siya Ram.' What followed was a captivating moment when Virat Kohli, known for his intense passion on the field, decided to embrace the cultural connection and paid a distinctive tribute to Lord Ram. Folding his hands and pulling an imaginary bowstring, Kohli's gesture added a touch of spirituality and entertainment to the cricketing arena.

While Virat Kohli is renowned for his exceptional cricketing skills and leadership on the field, this incident showcased another facet of his personality – that of an entertainer. Beyond the boundaries of cricketing strategy and athleticism, Kohli's willingness to engage with cultural references and entertain the audience further solidifies his status as one of the most dynamic and relatable figures in the world of sports. This gesture of Virat Kohli, coming just days ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration on January 22, has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, the video quickly became a sensation on social media platforms, with fans and admirers expressing their admiration for Kohli's gesture. The cricketer's ability to inject moments of joy, cultural appreciation, and entertainment into the game further solidifies his popularity and influence in the digital realm.

On the opening day of the second and final Test between India and South Africa, Mohammed Siraj delivered a sensational performance, claiming a remarkable six-wicket haul. His relentless bowling helped India bowl out the home side for a mere 55 runs before lunch on Wednesday.

Siraj's nine-over spell saw him concede just 15 runs, showcasing his mastery on a pitch favoring pace bowling. The decision of South African captain Dean Elgar to bat first, following a successful toss in his farewell Test, backfired as the home side faced an abject surrender against the Indian pacers.

Kyle Verreynne managed 15, and David Bedingham contributed 12, but the rest of the South African batting lineup succumbed to single-digit scores. Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) also made crucial contributions in dismantling the South African resistance.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 55 all out in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6/15).