Ram Mandir Inauguration: Old Video Of Kili Paul, Sister Neema Lip-Syncing To 'Ram Siya Ram' Resurfaces (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kili Paul, a Tanzanian content creator, and his sister Neema are well-known for their Instagram Reels in which they can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to songs from Hindi movies.

Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, Paul's old video lip-syncing

'Ram Siya Ram', has resurfaced online again.

In the video, Paul can be seen engrossed in Ram's hymns. He is not seen dancing in the video but is seen singing the hymns of Ram. Kylie Paul and his sister Neema Paul are seen singing the song 'Ram Siya Ram, Siya Ram Jai-Jai Ram'. He can be seen raising his hands and taking the name of Ram.

Take a look at it here:



The song was originally sung by Sachet-Parampara. It is from the movie

'Adipurush'.

"Jai Shree Ram Jai Hind. Let me see u all in the comment," the influencer wrote in the caption.



Here's how social media users shared the video on micro-blogging site:



The consecration event is set on January 22 and has invited hundreds of saints from around the nation. The heads of other Opposition parties have also received invites from the Ram temple trust.

Volunteers from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates began a 15-day countrywide door-to-door public outreach exercise. The goal of the outreach is to encourage people to participate in the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya by praying at nearby temples.



