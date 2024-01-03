Bengaluru: New Oneplus Device Explodes In Pocket, Customer Seeks Full Medical Coverage From Company

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A shocking incident has left a Bengaluru citizen named Prasad, residing in Whitefield, with severe injuries when his mobile phone exploded unexpectedly while he was travelling on a scooter. The explosion caused significant harm to Prasad's thigh, leading to immediate medical attention.

The 24-year-old had purchased the mobile device from the renowned company Oneplus in October. However, what was meant to be a convenience turned into a nightmare as the device exploded, resulting in serious injuries to Prasad.

As a consequence of the unfortunate incident, the showroom staff has stepped up, agreeing to cover both the medical expenses and the cost of the mobile device. However, doctors have estimated the surgical expenses to be around 4 lakhs for the treatment of Prasad's injuries, posing a significant financial burden.

Prasad, who was previously employed in a private company in Whitefield, now faces financial strain due to the unexpected blast. The concerns are amplified by the impending financial crisis resulting from being unable to work during recovery.

Expressing disappointment over the handling of the situation, Prasad attempted to approach the mobile centre to report the incident. However, he claims that the showroom did not give an adequate response, leaving him frustrated and seeking legal counsel.

The injured individual is now contemplating legal action, advocating for the company to bear the entire cost associated with the incident, including the medical expenses and financial hardships incurred due to the blast.