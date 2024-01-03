Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute Celebrates Milestones Of Ordination Of 25Th Class Of Rabbis And New Class Enrollment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute (JSLI) is proud to announce the ordination of its 25th class of rabbis and the enrollment of a new class for January.

- Rabbi Steve Blane

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute (JSLI) is proud to announce the ordination of its 25th class of rabbis and the enrollment of a new class for January. This milestone marks the continued growth and success of the institute in training and empowering spiritual leaders for the Jewish community.

Founded in 2010, JSLI is a non-denominational online rabbinical school that offers a comprehensive and accessible program for individuals seeking to become rabbis. JSLI's mission is to provide a modern and inclusive approach to Jewish rabbinic preparation, while honoring the traditions and values of the faith. JSLI has ordained over 200 rabbis who are now serving communities around the world. Rabbi Steven Blane developed the school to train people who wanted to be Jewish clergy but unable to attend a 5 year program. The school has always been online, even before COVID, which has allowed more accessible opportunities for learning including for this cohort of students who hail from all over North America.



The 25th class of rabbis, consisting of 8 students from diverse backgrounds and experiences, completed a rigorous program that included courses on Jewish history, theology, liturgy, and pastoral care. The ordination ceremony, held on December 16th, was a joyous occasion online and attended by family, friends, and members of the Jewish community.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our 25th class of rabbis. They have worked hard and demonstrated a deep commitment to serving the Jewish community with compassion and inclusivity," said Rabbi Steve Blane , Founder and Dean of JSLI. "We are also excited to welcome our new class for January, who will continue the legacy of our institute in promoting a progressive and welcoming approach to Judaism."

JSLI's commitment to providing a modern and inclusive approach to Jewish education has made it a leading institution in training spiritual leaders. The ordination of Class 25 and the enrollment of a new class for January are a testament to the institute's commitment to promoting a vibrant and inclusive Jewish community. JSLI looks forward to the continued growth and impact of its graduates in the Jewish community and beyond.

January class enrollment is open and classes begin next week. Interested individuals can apply on the JSLI website for the January or next class that begins in September.

ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND JSLI

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, .

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.

Carole Kivett

Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute/Sim Shalom

+1 201-338-0165

email us here