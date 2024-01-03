Bride's Journey: Healing From Atlanta To Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Never stop walking towards your healing.

Bride Walk Towards Healing

- Josie Ashton

FORT, FL, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned advocate and activist Josie Ashton have completed a healing journey from Atlanta, GA to Los Angeles, CA, covering over 1,300 miles and visiting numerous shelters and institutions along the way while wearing her wedding gown. This journey, which began on June 1st, 2023, is a testament to Josie's unwavering commitment to bringing hope and awareness to survivors of domestic violence and trauma. Josie's commitment started after Gladys Ricart was murdered in 1999, by a jealous ex-boyfriend the day she was to marry her fiancé.

At the age of 51, Josie's journey is a poignant symbol of her personal healing and her dedication to creating societal change in the face of abuse and trauma. Throughout her career spanning 29 years in the field of criminal justice, Josie has tirelessly worked with individuals who have endured sexual abuse, domestic violence, and other violent crimes.

During her recent cross-country walk, Josie visited eleven states, twenty cities, and seven shelters. She also delivered powerful speeches at Houston University, Dillard University in New Orleans, and the US Congressional Building, where she addressed former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Adriano Espaillat among others. Additionally, Josie helped organize a Brides Walk in New York City, provided training at the New York Transportation Union, she participated in an award ceremony for survivors at Bethany's House of North Maryland, and attended Pasadena Mennonite Church on December 31, where she spoke about the importance of activism even in our places of worship.

By sharing her own story and experiences, Josie aims to encourage others to address their trauma and embark on a journey of healing. She emphasizes the importance of finding support through coaches or therapists to develop a personalized Healing Blueprint, tailored to facilitate a safe and sustainable healing process for individuals.

Josie's mission is not only to raise awareness about the perils of domestic violence and trauma but also to inspire individuals to create safety plans to exit toxic relationships. She can be reached at 754-801-3868 or via email at ....

