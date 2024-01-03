Powers Law Elevates Leela Baggett To Principal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leela Baggett Headshot

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Powers Pyles Sutter and Verville PC is proud to announce attorney Leela Baggett as its newest principal, effective January 1, 2024. In her role as principal, Ms. Baggett will continue to provide legal counsel to healthcare providers and practitioners on a wide range of regulatory, litigation, and legislative matters. Ms. Baggett has extensive in-depth knowledge and experience assisting hospitals, practitioners, and manufacturers navigate Medicare coverage, coding, and reimbursement requirements. She regularly represents hospitals in Medicare fee-for-service claim and cost report appeals, provides regulatory compliance advice to practitioners, and assists device manufacturers in resolving coding and coverage matters. As a member of Powers Legislative Practice Group, she zealously advocates for legislative and regulatory policy impacting clinical data registries, rehabilitation service providers, and medical device companies, including orthotic and prosthetic providers and manufacturers. Ms. Baggett also partners with other principals in representing hospitals and other providers in litigation matters related to Medicare reimbursement.Ms. Baggett has consistently been selected for Super Lawyers: Rising Stars list since 2021 and was recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2024 list.“It has been a privilege serving Powers clients over the last eight years-identifying their particular needs and formulating the most appropriate strategy to achieve their goals. I look forward to continuing to serve clients in my new capacity as principal,” said Leela Baggett.“Powers is excited to elevate Leela to principal where she will continue to apply her skills in counseling clients on a wide range of healthcare, rehabilitation, and disability matters. In her new position, Leela is poised to help Powers continue to grow well into the future and we applaud her success,” said Peter W. Thomas, Managing Partner.Ms. Baggett joined Powers in 2015. She received her Juris Doctor, with honors, from The George Washington University Law School in 2015. While in law school, she served as an intern at the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General and as a health policy intern at the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. She also served as an editor of The George Washington Law Review, President of the Student Health Law Association, Treasurer of the Political Law Society, and a member of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Board.Ms. Baggett is admitted to practice law in the District of Colombia and Maryland. She can be reached at ... and 202-872-6742. Go to PowersLaw for more information.

Grace Williams

Powers Pyles Sutter & Verville PC

+1 202-349-4272

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn