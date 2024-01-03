Dive Into Discovery: Galapagos Shark Diving Unveils The Named Whale Sharks Of 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jenny Waack, Founder of Galapagos Shark DivingGALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Captivating the Depths: 'Name a Whale Shark Contest 2023' TriumphsGalapagos Shark Diving is elated to announce the triumphant completion of the 'Name a Whale Shark Contest 2023,' an exhilarating blend of diving passion and marine conservation commitment. This annual initiative invites divers to the Galapagos Islands, creating unique connections with ocean life and actively participating in crucial conservation efforts.A Splash of Impact: Naming Opportunity and Conservation FusionOne of the program's highlights is the chance for each diver to suggest a name for a whale shark, fostering a personal bond with these incredible creatures while reinforcing our commitment to ocean conservation. Divers' proposed names are elegantly collected in the 'Whale Shark Bag,' and Jenny, our founder, draws names corresponding to the funds raised. All contributions directly support the Galapagos Whale Shark Project , funding essential resources like satellite tags, blood kits, and research vessel time. This data is pivotal, offering insights into migration patterns, diving behaviors, and interactions with fisheries, advocating for expanded marine protected areas.Thrilling Update: Three New Tags and Personalized SharksIn an exciting development, we've raised enough funds to purchase THREE satellite tags. The chosen names-'Makeba,' 'Luna,' and 'Star'-will be bestowed upon the whale sharks we tag during our upcoming research trip. Follow their incredible journeys on our social media platforms or by subscribing to our newsletter for updates on 'Makeba,' 'Luna,' and 'Star' following our next research expedition.Echoes of Appreciation: Testimonials from Our Diver Community"We proposed the name 'Luna' during our dive conservation trip with Galapagos Shark Diving. To our delight, it was chosen as one of the names for the whale sharks to be tagged. This experience underscored the significant impact of our participation, a true testament to the vital efforts of the Galapagos Whale Shark Project in promoting ocean conservation."-Sabine & Markus (Traveled with us in July 2023)Feminine Wonders: All Female Names for a Unique Whale Shark PopulationAn intriguing note about our Whale Shark Bag: all submitted names are female, mirroring the remarkable population in the Galapagos Islands, where an astounding 99.8% of adult whale sharks are female!Heartfelt Gratitude to Divers and SupportersOur sincere thanks extend to every diver who joined us this year, viewers of our video, and our global community for standing with us in supporting ocean conservation. Your participation is instrumental in making a positive impact on the lives of whale sharks and the health of our oceans. Thank you for being part of this extraordinary journey.About Galapagos Shark DivingGalapagos Shark Diving is on a mission to offer an unforgettable diving experience while championing the research and conservation of whale sharks. We're dedicated to raising awareness about these endangered giants and providing information on how everyone can contribute to their preservation. By supporting the Galapagos Whale Shark research project, we aim to empower individuals to become Citizen Scientists , contributing to research on various shark species. Your participation in our trips directly supports the protection of whale sharks and marine life.For media inquiries, please contact:

