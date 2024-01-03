Rhododendron To Brahma Kamal: 7 Himalayan Flowers To Look Out For

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the majestic Himalayas, a haven for biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes. Marvel at the rare Brahma Kamal and vibrant Blue Poppies. Immerse yourself in the charm of Rhododendrons, discover the elusive Cobra Lily, and encounter the resilience of Himalayan Edelweiss. Amidst Primulas and the iconic Blue Poppy, the Himalayas unveil a floral tapestry, enchanting every traveler with its natural wonders

This is a rare and revered flower found at high altitudes. It is often considered sacred and is the state flower of Uttarakhand in India

Similar to the well-known European edelweiss, the Himalayan edelweiss is a small, white flower found in rocky alpine regions. It's a hardy and resilient plant

The Himalayan region is rich in various species of rhododendrons, you can find these colorful flowers in different shades like pink, red, and white. They bloom during the spring

Also known as the Himalayan Cobra Lily, these unique flowers have a hooded structure resembling a cobra. They are found in forested regions and bloom during the summer

The Himalayas are home to various species of primulas, also known as primroses. These flowers come in a range of colors and can be found in meadows and alpine regions

The Himalayas are known for their stunning blue poppies, which can be found at high altitudes in areas like Bhutan, Tibet, and parts of India

This particular species of blue poppy is native to the eastern Himalayas. Its striking blue color makes it a sought-after and visually stunning flower