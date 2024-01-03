Football Transfer News: Manchester United Eyes Michael Olise As First Signing In Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Era

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester United aims to enlist Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as one of the inaugural signings under the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford. Although a January move for Olise has been ruled out, the 22-year-old has been earmarked as a transfer target for United's squad overhaul planned at the season's end.

Despite signing a four-year contract with Palace in August, Olise's new £100,000-a-week deal includes a release clause set to take effect in the summer. While the exact figure remains undisclosed, it is expected to surpass the £35 million release clause in his prior Palace contract.

Michael Olise, previously targeted by Chelsea in the summer, has emerged as a priority for United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes control of football operations under his £1.03 billion deal for a 25% stake in the club. The INEOS billionaire is committed to revamping United's transfer strategy, with Sir Dave Brailsford leading an audit of the club's transfer structure.

Although the overhaul may take time, potential summer targets, such as Olise, are already being identified. Seen as a player who could inject life into United's struggling attack, the 22-year-old becomes pivotal in light of the team's meager 22 goals in the Premier League this season, ranking lower than all teams except Burnley and Sheffield United.

With a potential major shake-up looming, including the possible departure of Jadon Sancho, the end of Anthony Martial's contract, and struggles faced by £82 million signing Antony, Olise presents an opportunity for a creative revival. The winger has notched five goals in seven Premier League starts since his return from a hamstring injury in November, making a significant impact in recent matches.

While Ratcliffe's takeover awaits Premier League ratification, INEOS has already assumed control of football operations at United. Until the deal is completed, United, per their agreement with the Glazers, must consult INEOS before making any player transactions. Concurrently, United aims to offload several first-team and squad players to generate funds for the January transfer window.

