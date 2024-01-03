Photos: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Flaunts Red Hair Before Her Wedding Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of Aamir Khan's daughter wedding, Ira was spotted making a quick salon run to get her hair done for the ceremony. She was seen greeting the photographers with a bright red hairstyle.
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is getting married today, January 3. Nupur Shikhare, her long-term boyfriend, will marry her. Ira was seen making a hurried salon run the day before her wedding to get her hair done for the ceremony.
Ira was caught wearing a basic shirt with a skirt by the paparazzi. She was seen greeting the photographers with a bright red hairstyle.
Ira was seen leaving the salon and posing for a few shots for the cameras in an Instagram video. She thanked them as they wished her a happy birthday.
According to a source, Ira and Nupur are planning a Maharashtrian-style wedding to celebrate his origins. Our source further claims that the majority of the jewellery was purchased from a prominent Matunga boutique known for its traditional pieces and styles. The culinary menu, on the other hand, will be varied.
A source tells us,“The Khan family is elated as they're going to start the new year with a bang. Ira and Nupur will get married on January 3 at Bandra's plush Taj Lands End hotel. Following that, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.”
Who is Nupur Shikhare?
Ira and Nupur allegedly met in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown when she moved into her father's house. Nupur is a trainer by profession, and their connection began with her assisting her with fitness. However, love bloomed between the two after time and several profound chats. Nupur proposed to her after a race, and the couple married last year.
