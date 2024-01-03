'Cricket, A Tradition We Cherish': Saif-Kareena Join Indian Street Premier League As Kolkata Team Owners

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have become the proud owners of the Kolkata team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The ISPL, India's inaugural tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, is set to take place within a stadium from March 2 to March 9.

Announcing their ownership on Instagram, Kareena expressed the significance of cricket in their family, citing the legacy of her father-in-law, the legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"Cricket, a tradition we cherish, a love we share... It runs in the family after all. So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the Indian Street Premiere League! It's a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn't be happier to be part of this experience," she wrote on Wednesday.

The first edition of the ISPL will showcase a total of 19 high-intensity matches, featuring a formidable lineup of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Ownership details for other teams are as follows: Amitabh Bachchan owns Team Mumbai, Akshay Kumar owns Team Srinagar, Hrithik Roshan owns Team Bengaluru, Ram Charan owns Team Hyderabad, and Suriya owns Team Chennai.

