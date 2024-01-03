Pro-Palestine Protest Targets U-19 Skipper David Teeger At Newlands Cricket Stadium

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Outside Newlands Cricket Stadium ahead of the second Test between India and South Africa on Wednesday, supporters of Palestine expressed their views by chanting slogans against the Israeli government. The pro-Palestine group called for the dismissal of national U-19 skipper David Teeger due to his comments supporting the Israeli Army. Placards displaying messages such as "Boycott, Apartheid Israel" and "Smash Apartheid Israel for a Six" were raised, alongside calls for an independent Palestine. The demonstration also included slogans against Teeger, who was accused of making controversial remarks at the Jewish Achiever Awards. Despite a complaint from the Palestine Solidarity Alliance, an internal inquiry committee at Cricket South Africa cleared Teeger of any wrongdoing, stating that he had not violated the organisation's Rules and Code of Conduct.

"David Teeger, you don't deserve to captain our country," shouted a protestor.

Teegar, during a speech at the Jewish Achiever Awards where he was conferred as the 'Rising Star', had said: "I've been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel." The ceremony took place on October 22 last year.

According to an article in local website com, a complaint was lodged by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance against 18-year-old Teeger. However, Cricket South Africa's internal inquiry committee absolved him of any wrongdoing.

"The inquiry, chaired by advocate Wim Trengove SC, found Teeger had not contravened clause 1.5.2 of CSA's Rules and Code of Conduct that governs 'unbecoming or detrimental conduct which could bring them, CSA or the game of cricket into disrepute'," article said.

Also Read:

Viral Video: Virat Kohli vibes to 'Ram Siya Ram' in Cape Town with folded hands, archery gesture (WATCH)