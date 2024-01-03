Twin Blasts Near Tomb Of Iran's Qasem Soleimani On 4Th Assassination Anniversary Kills At Least 73 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a devastating incident, at least 73 individuals lost their lives, and around 60 others were wounded in two explosions near the tomb of Iranian Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani. The tragic incident occurred on the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's assassination, creating shockwaves in the city of Kerman. The explosions took place during a ceremony near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque, marking a solemn occasion that turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy.

According to state media reports, the explosions occurred during a ceremony commemorating the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani. State broadcaster Irib revealed that the blasts claimed the lives of at least 73 people and left several others wounded. The incident unfolded near the tomb of the revered general, who was assassinated in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020.

The chief of emergency services in Kerman province confirmed that the explosions were caused by bombs, adding an unsettling layer to the tragic event. The precise nature of the explosives and the identity of those responsible for the attacks remain under investigation.

A video circulating online depicted a grim scene, showing several lifeless bodies on the ground. The footage captured the immediate aftermath of the explosions, highlighting the severity of the incident and the impact on the surrounding area.

The explosions near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani have raised concerns about security in the region, prompting authorities to take immediate action. Security forces were deployed to the site, and investigations have been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the attacks. The motives behind the bombings are yet to be established, adding an air of uncertainty to an already tragic situation.

As news of the explosions emerged, the international community expressed condolences for the lives lost and condemned the attacks. The incident adds complexity to an already tense geopolitical landscape, with implications that may extend beyond the borders of Iran.