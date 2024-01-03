IND Vs SA, 2Nd Test: India Restricts South Africa To 55 In The 1St Innings On Day 1 At Newlands

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Africa has been dismissed for a mere 55 runs in 23.2 overs, and India will take their turn at bat after the break. This marks the lowest innings total recorded against India by any opposing side. India has staged an impressive comeback following their defeat in Centurion against the home team. The New Year's resolution has significantly altered the dynamics of this Test match. The only misstep made by Rohit Sharma today was an incorrect call during the toss; however, all his subsequent decisions were precisely on point.

Lowest total vs India in Test Cricket:

SA - 55 in Cape Town, 2024

NZ - 62 in Mumbai(WS), 2021

SA - 79 in Nagpur, 2015

Mohammed Siraj displayed an outstanding performance, decimating the South African batting lineup by claiming 6 wickets in a single bowling spell. He bowled with immense dedication and reaped the rewards for his consistent efforts. Siraj's figures of 9-3-15-6 are almost unbelievable, and the only blemish in his opening burst was conceding a boundary in the last over.

No substantial partnerships were forged during the Proteas' innings as Siraj wreaked havoc with his precise lines and lengths, exploiting movement and bounce from the pitch. Only David Bedingham (12 off 17) and Kyle Verreynne (15 off 30) managed to reach double figures.

For India, Siraj secured 6 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar each claimed a couple of wickets, and although Prasidh Krishna went wicketless, his statistics showed significant improvement.

