6 Wickets, 11 Balls, 0 Runs: India's Epic Collapse Against SA In Cape Town Sparks Meme Fest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India experienced an epic batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in just 11 balls without scoring a single run, culminating in their dismissal for 153 runs and a lead of 98 runs against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town. Lungi Ngidi delivered a three-wicket over, and Kagiso Rabada secured two consecutive wickets during this swift downfall.

The Test match witnessed an absurd day of cricket, concluding with a total of 23 wickets falling after South Africa chose to bat upon winning the toss. Mohammed Siraj's outstanding six-wicket haul in a 9-over spell limited the hosts to their lowest total since readmission. Subsequently, India faced their own collapse, losing their last six wickets for no additional runs, plummeting from 153/4 to 153 all out. As the day concluded, South Africa found themselves three wickets down in their second innings, still trailing by 36 runs.

