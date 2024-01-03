NEOTECH PRODUCTS LLC HONORED FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Neotech recognized during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Neotech was proud to receive two Certificates of Recognition for employing people with disabilities. One from the California State Assembly and one from the California State Senate.

The company and two of its team members were honored during the Santa Clarita Valley Mayor's Committee Luncheon in October. Mayor, Jason Gibbs, served as the Master of Ceremonies for the special gathering celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Craig McCrary and Nick Abrahms proudly display their certificates.

Neotech President, Craig McCrary, and Product Assembler, Nick Abrahms, were invited to serve on the panel of employers and their special needs employees. Guests, who paid to attend, asked business questions of the panel.

When asked by one guest, "what is your dream job?" Abrahms pointed to McCrary and replied, "my dream job is to have his job," which drew laughs and applause from the audience. He graciously added, "but not until he retires."

Abrahms and McCrary were also awarded Certificates of Recognition.

Nick Abrahms is a full-time employee who celebrated his 16th year of employment at Neotech in 2023. Neotech also employs a part-time team member with Down Syndrome and often teams with local organizations that have work programs for people with disabilities.

About Neotech Products: Neotech Products has been Making a Difference by developing innovative medical products for 35 years. Their unique line of skin friendly products are designed to benefit mothers, babies, children, and clinicians. Neotech Products is a proven leader in the development of neonatal, pediatric, and respiratory products. Neotech is also a Certified B CorporationTM.

