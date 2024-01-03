Terawulf Announces December 2023 Production And Operations Updates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Self-mined 334 BTC in December for a total of 3,401 BTC mined year-to-date

Building 3 at Lake Mariner operationally ready with deployment of 18,500 S19j XP miners expected in February 2024 Planning for additional growth with construction of Building 4 already underway Expansion of existing HPC project supporting generative AI planned for 2024 Expect to repay approximately $14 million of debt with cash generated in Q4 2023, with an $11 million repayment expected in January 2024 EASTON, Md., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the“Company”), owners and operators of vertically integrated, domestic bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, today provided an unaudited monthly production and operations update for December 2023. December 2023 Highlights

Self-mined 334 bitcoin in December with an average production rate of over 10 bitcoin per day.

Power cost averaged $11,212 per bitcoin self-mined, or approximately $0.038/kWh in December.

Building 3 at the Lake Mariner facility is operationally ready with energization of additional 18,500 S19j XP miners expected in February 2024. Construction of Building 4 is underway.

Expansion of existing high-performance computing (“HPC”) project supporting generative AI and large language model applications at the Lake Mariner facility, planned for 2024. Expect to repay approximately $14 million of debt with cash generated in Q4 2023, with an $11 million expected repayment in January 2024, thereby reducing the Company's future interest payments.



Key Metrics 1 December 2023 Bitcoin Self-Mined 2 334 Value per Bitcoin Self-Mined 3 $42,436 Power Cost per Bitcoin Self-Mined 4 $11,212 Avg. Operating Hash Rate (EH/s) 5 5.0

Management Commentary

“During December, the Company mined 334 bitcoin, a slight increase from November's bitcoin production, due to continued improvement leveraging lower winter temperatures across both the Lake Mariner and Nautilus facilities, along with streamlined miner maintenance and healthy transaction fees,” said Sean Farrell, SVP of Operations at TeraWulf.

“The Lake Mariner team also performed routine maintenance in December on the primary transformer that feeds approximately 4,700 miners. The 15-day outage included replacement of the tertiary bushings on the unit as a preventative measure to ensure long term reliability,” added Farrell.

“The fourth quarter of 2023 demonstrated strong financial performance across our portfolio and generated meaningful free cash flow, which will be applied to reduce indebtedness,” said Patrick Fleury, Chief Financial Officer of TeraWulf.

Production and Operations Update

As previously announced, the Company completed substantial construction of Building 3 at the Lake Mariner facility in December, which houses an incremental 45 MW of capacity and brings operational infrastructure capacity at the Lake Mariner site to approximately 160 MW. The infrastructure expansion and pending deployment of the new 18,500 S19j XP bitcoin mining machines, anticipated in February 2024, is expected to increase the Company's total self-mining hashrate by approximately 58% (from 5.0 EH/s to 7.9 EH/s).

Planning is underway for additional growth at Lake Mariner with the construction of Building 4 underway. Upon planned completion in mid-2024, Building 4 is expected to bring TeraWulf's total operational capacity to approximately 10 EH/s. Additionally, at the nuclear-powered Nautilus Cryptomine facility, TeraWulf has the option to add an additional 50 MW of bitcoin mining capacity, bringing the Company's total capacity at the Nautilus facility to 100 MW.

During December, the Company also announced that following the successful pilot of a compact (NVIDIA A100) GPU system to support generative AI and large language model applications, the Company has initially committed a 2 MW block of power at the Lake Mariner facility, capable of deploying thousands of latest generation GPUs, to support a larger HPC project expected in 2024. This project is aimed at diversifying the Company's revenue streams by capitalizing on its infrastructure expertise to address the rapidly growing demand for GPU compute in the generative AI market. TeraWulf intends to continue leveraging its existing infrastructure to further push into the HPC and AI markets on a larger scale with compelling returns on capital.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) owns and operates vertically integrated, environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. Led by an experienced group of energy entrepreneurs, the Company currently has two Bitcoin mining facilities: the wholly owned Lake Mariner facility in New York, and Nautilus Cryptomine facility in Pennsylvania, a joint venture with Cumulus Coin, LLC. TeraWulf generates domestically produced Bitcoin powered by 91% zero carbon energy resources including nuclear, hydro, and solar with a goal of utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy. With a core focus on ESG that ties directly to its business success, TeraWulf expects to provide industry leading mining economics at an industrial scale.

1 The Company's share of the earnings or losses from operations at the Nautilus Cryptomine facility is reflected within“Equity in net income (loss) of investee, net of tax” in the consolidated statements of operations. Accordingly, operating results of the Nautilus Cryptomine facility are not reflected in revenue, cost of revenue or cost of operations lines in TeraWulf's consolidated statements of operations. The Company uses these metrics as indicators of operational progress and effectiveness and believes they are useful to investors for the same purposes and to provide comparisons to peer companies. All figures except Bitcoin Self-Mined are estimates and remain subject to standard month-end adjustments.

2 Includes BTC earned from profit sharing associated with a hosting agreement that expires in January 2024 at the Lake Mariner facility and TeraWulf's net share of BTC produced at the Nautilus Cryptomine facility.

3 Computed as the weighted-average opening price of BTC on each respective day the Bitcoin Self-Mined is earned.

4 Excludes 5 BTC earned via hosting profit share that expires in January 2024.

5 While nameplate inventory as of December 31, 2023 for WULF's two facilities was 5.5 EH/s, inclusive of gross total hosted miners, actual monthly hash rate performance depends on a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) performance tuning to increase efficiency and maximize margin, scheduled outages (scopes to improve reliability or performance), unscheduled outages, curtailment due to participation in various cash generating demand response programs, derate of ASICS due to adverse weather and ASIC maintenance and repair.



