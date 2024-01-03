Implementation Of A Liquidity Contract With NATIXIS-ODDO BHF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

DERICHEBOURG (ISIN code: FR0000053381, Mnemonic: DBG), an operator of recycling of metallic waste and services to municipalities, announces having appointed NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA to implement a liquidity and market surveillance contract, starting on January 3rd 2024, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This contract complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of June, 22 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF aims at improving Company's shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

The resources allocated to the liquidity account amount to 1,500,000 € (one million and five hundred thousand euros)

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:



When all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 June 22, 2021 are met;

if the shares are traded outside the limits authorized by the latest Company's Shareholder's Upon the Company request.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by DERICHEBOURG, at any time by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice.

