Pure Glow Looks To Build Upon Success In 2024

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Glow , the healthy, fun, and safe alternative to conventional spray tans, has started the new year strong following foundational investments in 2023. The brand started 2023 with a bang, having raised $1.4 million in seed funding, launched new brand standards and website, announced its intentions to expand its national footprint through franchising, and recruited multiple franchise executives.

Pure Glow plans on opening 4-5 locations by the end of 2024 as the brand takes on its first full-year of franchise development in Massachusetts, Arizona, California, Texas and Michigan. The news comes along with the announcement of Pure Glow's first non-corporate owned location. The first franchisee-owned location will open in Phoenix, AZ, and will be owned and operated by Kelli Caires, who formerly held the positions of Director of Franchise Operations at Drybar and Heyday. Caires is ultimately looking to open three Pure Glow locations in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas.

"The Pure Glow franchise opportunity resolves a number of issues that have typically hampered the potential of most beauty franchise concepts" Kelli Caires said. "The efficient use of space, beautiful design, growth of healthier tanning options, and the lack of licensing requirements for the airbrush specialists creates an unmatched opportunity that convinced me to move from my experience on the franchisor side to be Pure Glow's first franchisee.

Lauren's vision and leadership remind me of the early days at Drybar."

Pure Glow recently recruited Lynn Griffin as their Vice President of Operations, a key investment in their growing leadership team. Griffin has previous experience as an executive leader in the beauty franchise industry with Drybar, where she also held the position of Vice President of Operations. Other key

players who joined Pure Glow's leadership team in 2023 include Maripat Pacino, who acted as the lead investor and saw an unmatched franchise opportunity within the beauty industry, and Sean Bock, who also participated in the investment and is leading the development and growth of the Pure Glow brand.

"As we continue to grow and begin franchising, it's important we have a team of passionate individuals ready to help support and fuel that growth," said

Lauren Rampello Becotte,

Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Pure Glow. "The key to building a successful emerging franchisor is to have experienced team members who have a proven track record in successfully growing emerging franchise concepts. We couldn't be more fortunate to welcome Kelli as our first franchise partner. She will bring insights and experience that will help us understand the best way to support our future franchise partners."

Sunless tanning is one of the few beauty services that do not require providers to get licensing, making it an easy-to-enter franchise opportunity with no red tape. With a solid franchise support system and flexible scheduling that allows franchisees to nurture their work-life balance, the brand's franchise model is supportive and driven by customer and franchisee satisfaction.

In addition to the announcement of their first franchisee, Pure Glow unveiled their third company-owned location in Boston. Located at 100 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, the Seaport Pure Glow studio will serve as its flagship and training location. It is expected to open in Spring of 2024, will bring approximately 10 new jobs to the community, and will feature the new prototype design that was conceived in partnership with Heitler-Houstoun design architects.

After years of trying different tanning products and services and realizing their limitations, Lauren learned about airbrush tanning and spent a decade funding her own research and developing an organic and non-toxic formula that naturally reacts with the skin's melanin to mimic a natural tan.

Since 2015, Pure Glow has been providing customers with an organic, realistic-looking, and long-lasting tanning experience. Not only is the brand aiming to emphasize the importance of transparency in beauty products and services, but they are also striving to make inclusivity amongst skin types an industry-standard in the tanning world.

For more information about Pure Glow, visit . For more information about franchising opportunities, visit

Open since 2015 and franchising since 2023, Pure Glow is the airbrush tanning concept that is committed to re-defining what it means to provide a healthy and high-quality sunless tan. With two locations open and operating in Boston, the brand is looking for excitable, friendly and fun franchisees who are interested in defining the industry standard around safe, organic and effective sunless tanning. The average cost to open a Pure Glow studio ranges from $335,700 to $661,850.

