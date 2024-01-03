(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

had 86 physicians named Super Doctors and 11 as Rising Stars by the 2023 Southern California Super Doctors & Rising Stars report The Southern California Super Doctors report lists the most outstanding doctors for more than 40 medical specialties, most of whom are in the top 5% of physicians.

Los Angeles County with two lists: Super Doctors 2023 and Rising Stars. The selection process relies on 10 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, surveying physicians in Southern California and ensuring the physicians named are the most respected and talented in their fields.

"Having our physicians listed in the Super Doctors and Rising Stars reports highlight the professionalism of our physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement," says Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "When a fellow physician recognizes you as one of the best in the community it is quite humbling, we are proud that so many of those physicians are right here on the same medical campus in Long Beach."

The Super Doctors peer-review-selection process asks doctors to nominate fellow physicians by answering the question, "If you needed medical care, which doctor would you choose?" Candidates were evaluated based on professional achievement, in addition to the Super Doctors' "blue ribbon panel review" process, where physicians in more than 40 medical specialties evaluate the list of nominees.

The physicians at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach were recognized in areas including urology, orthopedics, cardiology, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, general surgery, plastic surgery, oncology, neurology, otolaryngology, pediatrics, pediatric surgery, endocrinology, rheumatology, maternal/fetal medicine, enterology, gastroenterology, thoracic surgery, ophthalmology, neonatal/perinatal medicine and more.

"Our physicians consistently offer exceptional, quality-driven, family-centered care to our patients and families," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "We are proud to have care teams filled with exceptional physicians and are appreciative of the hard work they do daily."

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach are members of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System.

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty.

Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults - as well as maternity care for expectant mothers - under one roof. Since both hospitals share one campus, they are uniquely able to care for patients of all ages, from a newborn to an older adult. Visit memorialcare/LongBeach and millerchildrens for more information.

