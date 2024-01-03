Healthcare Appraisers Announces New Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HealthCare Appraisers , an employee-owned, premier, national healthcare valuation and advisory firm, has named Jamie McIntyre, JD , as a Partner in the company. This promotion reflects McIntyre's outstanding contributions, dedication, and leadership within the company.



“On behalf of HealthCare Appraisers, we are pleased to recognize Jamie's accomplishments and dedication with her promotion to Partner,” said Daryl Johnson, Managing Partner.“Jamie, along with our other employee owners, is uniquely motivated to provide an impeccable client experience. She has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, exceptional leadership skills, and a deep commitment to our company's success. We have full confidence that Jamie will excel in her new role as Partner and will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of HealthCare Appraisers.”



McIntyre specializes in fair market value analyses for compensation arrangements which may have Stark and/or Anti-Kickback implications. Her primary focus involves the valuation of physician service line co-management and management arrangements, Hospital Quality and Efficiency Programs (“HQEPs”), and cost containment and gainsharing arrangements. McIntyre is part of the company's advisory team, supporting clients in the development of quality programs, hospital-physician alignment structures, and value-based arrangements. McIntyre is a published author in the valuation and advisory healthcare industry, presents and speaks on behalf of HealthCare Appraisers, is an active member of the American Health Law Association (AHLA), and is involved in the AHLA's Women's Leadership Council. She serves on HealthCare Appraisers' Editorial Committee, and as the Women's Leadership Chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.



McIntyre holds a Juris Doctor degree from Florida Coastal School of Law, a Bachelor's degree in Political Science with a concentration in Medical Humanities from the University of South Carolina, and a Baccalaureus Artium et Scientiae from the South Carolina Honors College.



HealthCare Appraisers is a premier healthcare valuation and consulting services firm recognized for its thought leadership and proven track record. We are 100% employee owned as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company. This ownership structure motivates unmatched client service and innovation. Experience how we think differently.

