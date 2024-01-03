U-Tec Set To Unveil Smart Home Ecosystem U Home At CES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) U home connects security camera, smart lock, smart plug & switch, alarm, motion sensor to make smart living a reality

UNION CITY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-tec , a leader in smart home solutions,

today announced U home – a smart home security & automation ecosystem that includes the smart lock system ULTRALOQ, new products including the smart lighting system Bright, the AI security

camera Ulticam, and the Smart Plug & Switch. Users can build their own personalized smart home suite to create a safe and streamlined living space.

U-tec will showcase U home along with its full product line-up at CES, January 9-12, 2024, booth 52623 at the Venetian Expo and at ShowStoppers, January 9 in Las Vegas.

U home: Smart Home Ecosystem for safety and automation

The U home platform is ideal for homeowners looking for an easy and powerful tool to enhance their home security and automation, with cross-ecosystem compatibility and wide-ranging product coverage. It is paired with a purpose-built U home mobile app that transforms the system into the central command center for smart home appliances, allowing users the ability to access, control, and monitor their devices with just a single tap.

The U home app works seamlessly with ULTRALOQ smart locks and allows users to easily control U-tec's devices – including lights, plugs, switches, and cameras. This all-in-one app allows for simultaneous control and synchronization of multiple devices with a single command, and is compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings for voice control that maximizes convenience. U home's smart devices will support Matter, an interoperative smart home standard.

The new devices will be available for purchase in February 2024; Ulticam will be available for purchase in June 2024. Pricing: $249 for locks; $12.99 for plugs; $22.99 for switches; $15.99 for light bulbs; and $69-149 for security cameras. Matter version pricing is yet to be determined.

"As we transition from standalone smart devices towards interconnected smart systems, we see a future with greater

integration of multiple devices that are linked by a central platform. Powered by AI, and machine learning, U home is designed to enable seamless interconnectivity across smart devices, empowering users to create a more comfortable and enjoyable daily life," said Clark Ruan, Vice President of U-tec.

The advantages of U home include:



Greater Security: Boosting safety without compromising convenience, U home leverages biometric recognition, cloud security, and bank-level encryption to strengthen its security features like real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and data backup, while offering a simplified smart home experience.

Streamlined Scenarios Empowered by Automation: The evolution of AI and edge computing are unlocking more possibilities for smart homes and U home devices respond to the trend by harnessing Edge AI technology to automate information delivery, offering an unparalleled level of convenience and efficiency in a wide array of scenarios. Full Product Categories Coverage: Smart home solutions that don't cover all product categories require users to purchase devices from brands. The devices supported by U home are all independently developed by U-tec, and cover five categories with over 20 SKUs, capable of meeting the demands of various scenarios including lighting, security, and energy management, ensuring uniformity in design and protocols to allow for easier management.

"With U home users can seamlessly control lighting with a single command and conveniently switch on or off an entire set of lights. Arriving home, the system automatically deactivates surveillance, and switches on lights and your humidifier, offering a warm welcome. A connected smart speaker is ready for voice commands, easily turning off all the devices before bed. U home delivers an exceptional smart home experience, merging convenience, automation, and security," said Ruan.

About U-tec



U-tec's mission revolves around empowering homeowners with innovative, user-friendly smart home solutions. The company creates products that not only enhance security but also simplify daily life, offering peace of mind through accessible and reliable technology. Founded in 2015, the company has quickly established itself as an innovator in the industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create intuitive smart home solutions. For more information, please visit .



