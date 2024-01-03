Empassion Health Announces Strategic Partnership With Theoria Medical

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Move will lower costs for

Theoria patients; allow for greater focus on quality of care

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Empassion Health and Theoria Medical announced a strategic partnership that will benefit their patients across the nation, providing additional care and services while also lowering out of pocket costs and increasing the number of lives touched by Theoria and Empassion Health's care model.

Theoria Medical is a medical group and technology company focused on improving outcomes for patients in the post-acute and long-term care settings, providing a tech-enabled primary care model that includes multispecialty care, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, and much more. Empassion Health is

a

managed services organization that uses innovative technology to identify patients with higher needs, provider education on advance care planning and logistics management services of the ACO REACH program.

This partnership will move Theoria from a fee-for-service model to a value-based care (VBC) model with the High Needs ACO REACH program, allowing Theoria to further focus on delivering high quality care while reducing healthcare costs. VBC models reward providers for better patient outcomes, rather than financially incentivizing the volume of services.

Benefits to patients include:



Lower out-of-pocket costs for patients through waived cost sharing for primary care services Provide care and supportive services not typically covered by Medicare (e.g. free meal delivery, additional visits and social work support)

"Empassion Health is thrilled to support the Theoria Medical mission of changing healthcare delivery. Theoria's commitment to high quality providers, a great care model, and technology

innovation

will make them successful in their transition into value-based care," said Chase Knight, SVP of Growth at Empassion Health.

We are delighted to announce our partnership with Empassion Health and embark on the journey to further advance high quality care for our patient populations. The High Needs ACO REACH program is the first step in our vision to expand into many more innovative care models." -- Kevin Pezeshkian CSO

About Empassion Health : Empassion Health is

a purpose-driven organization developed with the goal of delivering more good days for patients living with an advanced illness. Through partnerships with our expansive and curated provider network, we support the complete care needs of patients in 25 states. Empassion Health is the largest

ACO REACH participating organization.

About Theoria Medical: Theoria Medical is a comprehensive medical group and technology company dedicated to serving patients across the care continuum with an emphasis on post-acute care and primary care. Theoria serves facilities across the United States with a multitude of services to improve the quality of care delivered, refine facility processes, and enhance critical relationships. We offer a broad scope of services including multispecialty physician services, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and more.

