Raging Rhino Capital Corp. Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raging Rhino Capital Corp. (RRCC.P: TSX-V) (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on December 28, 2023.



A total of 2,000,200 shares were voted, representing 29.46% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders unanimously voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company as follows:



The number of directors of the Company was set at five (5) and shareholders approved the re-election of Michael B. Harrison, Gary V. O'Connor, John P. Conlon, Edward T. L. Cheung and Vladimiro G. Cernetig as directors of the Company.



Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.

The Company's 10% rolling stock option plan was re-approved and ratified by the shareholders.

The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support.

About Raging Rhino Capital Corp.

The Company is a capital pool company (“CPC”) within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company proposes to identify and evaluate business and assets with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies.

