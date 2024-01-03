“Shasha & Milo” Makes UK Debut On POP, Showcasing Voice Actor And Artist Rae Lim

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shasha & Milo Poster

Unicorn Kitty Album Cover

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Banijay Kids & Family, a global leader in children's entertainment with a rich history of producing celebrated shows like "Totally Spies!" and "Mr Bean: The Animated Series," is pleased to announce the release of their latest original comedy-action series, "Shasha & Milo."Scheduled to premiere on POP in the UK this Monday on January 8th, 2024, the series has already been introduced to audiences on the Family Channel (Canada) on October 20th, 2023."Shasha & Milo" comprises 25 x 22' episodes and 12 x 2' shorts, featuring the vocal talents of Rae Lim . Renowned for her work on a variety of well established projects such as "Reverse 1999," "Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty," "Baldur's Gate," "Diablo IV," and "Total War: Warhammer III," Rae breathes life into two of the main characters, Heather and Sundae.In addition to her voice acting contributions, Rae also uses her vocal talents in musical form. She has written and performed a new single, "Unicorn Kitty," to complement the cat-themed animation. The song, centred around female empowerment and infused with a hyper-pop tone, serves as a testament to Rae's versatility and creative expression.Produced by Darren Martyn, a highly accomplished London-based singer, songwriter, and multi-platinum selling record producer, "Unicorn Kitty" is Rae's second original track together with Darren. Rae's musical endeavours have gained significant attention, landing several magazine interviews and accumulating half a million streams on Spotify. "Unicorn Kitty" is available to pre-order on all major music platforms, and is also scheduled for release on the 8th of January.Don't miss the debut of "Shasha & Milo" on POP in the UK on January 8th as Banijay Kids & Family continues to captivate audiences with innovative and entertaining content. Furthermore, Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America, Tencent (China), and EBS (Korea) have been confirmed as broadcasters for the series."Shasha & Milo" is a co-production between Zodiak Kids & Family France (a Banijay Kids & Family company) and Pingo Entertainment . Executive Producers include Benoît di Sabatino, Gary Milne, and Hee Seok Shin. Seul Gee Yoo serves as Co-Director and Creative Producer, while Hyeong Min Kim acts as Co-Director. Pingo Entertainment exclusively holds all rights in Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia, while Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution manages international distribution rights for the rest of the world.For media inquiries, please contact:

Debra Rains

Real Entertainment Limited

...

Shasha & Milo Trailer