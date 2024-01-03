Former Ex-Felon Martin Terrell Releases Inspirational Memoir: You Are Only Innocent Once And Once Is Not Enough

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breaking Chains, Building Futures - A Triumph Over Injustice and the Power of Education and Support in Reclaiming Lives

UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Martin Terrell , an inspiring figure of resilience, transformation, and success, announces the release of his gripping memoir, "You Are Only Innocent Once And Once Is Not Enough ." The book chronicles Terrell's extraordinary journey from a wrongfully convicted ex-felon to a Summa Cum Laude graduate, breaking free from the recidivism cycle through education.In "You Are Only Innocent Once And Once Is Not Enough," Terrell shares his compelling story of overcoming adversity and injustice. Falsely accused and sentenced to 6-25 years in prison, Terrell turned his life around by seizing the opportunity to attend the college program at Chillicothe Correctional Institution and Ohio University. Five years later, he emerged with a Bachelor's Degree, setting the stage for an unparalleled success story.The narrative unfolds as Terrell pursues a Master of Science in Journalism at Ohio University and navigates his career as a Campaign Fundraiser for Universities and Non-profits. Eventually, he ascends to the position of Assistant V.P. and Campaign Manager at Stoney Brook University in New York.About Martin Terrell: Martin Terrell holds a Bachelors of General Studies, earned Summa Cum Laude, and a Master of Science in Journalism. Since leaving prison, he has held several positions of authority, including Director of Advancement Programs at Florida State, Executive Director of Special Funding at the United Negro College Fund, and Assistant Dean for Development for the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University. Terrell's previous book, "Without A Compass ," published by Chapel Hill Press in 2018, received the Gold Winner accolade at the Non-Fiction Book Awards.Why "You Are Only Innocent Once And Once Is Not Enough"? Terrell, driven by the injustice he faced and a desire to inspire others, shares a powerful message: "Wake up brothers. Free yourself and get off this circular, life-choking death circle called recidivism. Get an education! It is the only key that can unlock the lock they cannot touch. Get an education and smile while you turn your head, look backward at them and walk away. A new world will open up to you, for real."Key Takeaways from the Book: The book emphasizes the importance of providing prisoners with skills relevant to the modern economy. Terrell advocates for education as the key to breaking the cycle of recidivism and underscores the crucial role of support and mentoring in the successful reintegration of ex-felons into society.In his words, "You must have education working hand in hand with support and mentoring to find success. I did.""You Are Only Innocent Once And Once Is Not Enough" is now available at major bookstores and online retailers.

