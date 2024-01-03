Anagram Successfully Completes Sale And Emerges From Chapter 11 As Independent Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anagram International and its affiliated debtors ("Anagram" or the "Company"), the world's leading foil balloon manufacturer, confirmed today the sale of its assets in accordance with Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code to Celebration

Bidco, LLC on December 29, 2023.

Celebration Bidco, LLC's bid was selected following a competitive sale process. Earlier in 2023, Anagram's management and its lenders determined that a court-supervised 363 sale process was the best course to facilitate a comprehensive recapitalization and to secure its position for long-term growth and profitability as an independent company. A key component of the sale was the assumption of trade payables and the retention of all Anagram employees, allowing services to customers to continue uninterrupted throughout the process.

Celebration Bidco, LLC comprises a group of Anagram's pre-bankruptcy investors, including funds managed by each of Barings LLC, J.P. Morgan, Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, and Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Anagram emerges from the sale well capitalized for the future with additional capital contribution from Celebration Bidco, LLC and access to expanded borrowing capacity.

"I am grateful for the dedication and commitment of all of our employees as we navigated this process and for the continued support of our vendors and customers," said Jim Plutt, President of Anagram International. "As we embark on this fresh start with a stronger balance sheet and new capital, we are focused on further investing in our team and our industry-leading innovation in the years to come and delivering even greater value to our stakeholders."



"We have long admired Anagram and its team as the company has continued to lead the foil balloon industry in innovation and quality for decades," said Gentry S. Klein, Managing Director at Littlejohn & Co., LLC. "We are excited to partner with Jim and the Anagram team for this next chapter as an independent company and support them as they capitalize on new growth opportunities and expand their market position globally."

Anagram and Party City anticipate maintaining a commercial arrangement going forward.

