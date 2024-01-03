High School Students Caught Boozing In Andhra

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Jan 3 (IANS) A video of students of a government-run high school consuming liquor in Andhra Pradesh has surfaced.

A group of students of 6th, 7th and 10th standards reportedly escaped from their hostel to celebrate New Year. The incident took place in Chodavaram town in Anakapalle district on the night of December 31, but the video surfaced three days later.

In the video, the boys could be seen enjoying their food with beer bottles kept in front of them. Some of them could be heard warning the person filming the video.

According to locals, about 16 students went out by jumping the hostel wall. They were also joined by two outsiders. The group gathered in an under-construction building, where they had biryani and consumed liquor.

When the boys created a nuisance, two passersby filmed them on their mobile phones. The students also allegedly attacked and injured one of them.

After the video went viral, the local authorities launched a probe into the incident.

