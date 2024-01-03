Delhi HC Directs To Set Up Joint Task Force To Inspect Coaching Centres In Mukherjee Nagar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to set up a joint task force to inspect the coaching centres in the Mukherjee Nagar area of the national capital.

A division bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Ravinder Dudeja stressed on public safety and the well-being of the students.

The joint task force has been mandated to examine all the coaching centres and submit a comprehensive report detailing any violations or non-conforming aspects.

The court said the force should notify the errant coaching institutes and propose necessary remedial measures.

The joint task force will also recommend interim measures and issue peremptory orders, including closure for hazardous coaching centres, and aligning with the safety norms and the existing regulations.

Applications from coaching institutes for inspection and fire safety permits will be promptly reviewed by the joint task force.

The court also stressed on the importance of continued instruction for enrolled students, even in cases of temporary closure, urging the institutes to prioritise the students' interests.

This ruling came on petitions stressing on the proliferation of coaching institutes in the Mukherjee Nagar area, and their non-compliance with fire and public safety norms.

The court was also hearing a suo motu case initiated in response to a fire incident reported from a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar last year.

