American Pain Consortium Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Cresset Partners, Cedar Pine, And American Discovery Capital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, CHICAGO, and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pain Consortium ("APC" or the "Company"), a market-leading, physician-led provider of advanced Interventional Pain Management ("IPM") services, today announced a strategic growth investment from Cresset Partners, Cedar Pine, and American Discovery Capital. APC's Founder and CEO, Dr. Edward Kowlowitz, along with his APC physician colleagues, remain significant equity holders. As part of the transaction, American Discovery Capital, an existing investor in the business, has made a new equity investment into the Company. In addition to the growth equity capital raised by the Company, J.P. Morgan, the Company's current lender, increased its financial support of the Company.

Founded in 1993, APC is a growing network of Interventional Pain Management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers ("ASCs") that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio. Providers at APC focus on managing acute and chronic pain with treatments that include interventional procedures such as nerve blocks and neuromodulation, complemented by restorative physical therapy, and behavioral therapy services.

Dr. Edward Kowlowitz, APC Founder and CEO, said, "I am proud that such revered institutions continue to acknowledge APC as the premier Interventional Pain Management platform in the U.S. Their support will enable us to continue to bring together elite physicians focused on exceptional patient care."

Frank V. McMahon, co-founder of American Discovery and current Board Member of APC, said, "We have had a great partnership with Dr. Kowlowitz and his physician group and management team since our investment in February of 2018. We believed APC's model of offering exceptional patient care in conveniently located clinics and ASCs was scalable and needed in the communities they serve. We are delighted to continue our support of APC and to partner with Cresset Partners and Cedar Pine in the next chapter of growth for the Company".

"Cresset is pleased to contribute to APC's growth in an important sector of healthcare that is underserved. We are committed to further building APC's reputation as an industry-leading provider of Interventional Pain Management," said John Geis, Managing Director with Cresset Partners.

"This investment validates our vison to deliver a national platform focused on empowering like-minded Interventional Pain Management physicians." said Sean Hayes, President of American Pain Consortium. "APC is at the frontlines of trail blazing pathways for physicians to practice at the top of their license resulting in the best outcomes for patients. Our new investors have the healthcare expertise and financial resources to support our mission of disrupting Interventional Pain Management services to shift the control back to the physician by shielding them from the complex non-medial distractions of running practices and surgery centers" he added.

The Company has a full suite of procedures available at conveniently located ASCs and clinics across Ohio and Indiana to accurately diagnose and provide the best care for patients through a holistic offering supplemented by requisite ancillary services. Led by an entrepreneurial, industrial-strength management team, APC has established itself as a purpose-built care delivery platform catering to all constituencies (patients, providers, payors, regulators).

Chronic pain is one of the most common chronic conditions in the U.S., affecting nearly 43 million people, with an additional 15 million people experiencing high-impact chronic pain daily. Interventional Pain Management procedures are centered around minimally invasive techniques such as facet injections and nerve blocks, as well as more advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulators, intrathecal pumps, and interspinal spacers, all meant to catalyze a shift away from opioid-related treatments.

The transaction closed in November 2023. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company served as financial advisor and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to APC. McGuire Woods LLP served as legal advisor to Cresset Partners. Bodman PLC served as legal adviser to American Discovery Capital.

About American Pain Consortium

APC provides patient-focused support services to a network of comprehensive pain management clinics and pain-focused ASCs in the Midwest U.S. APC empowered providers offer pain services that help patients seek relief from pain, numbness, and tingling sensations that are often related to neuropathic pain or neuropathy, among many other forms of chronic pain. Such services include Interventional procedures, spinal cord stimulators, intrathecal delivery systems, infusion therapy, physical therapy, psychological services, among others. Visit americanpainconsortium to learn more.

About Cresset Partners

Cresset Partners is a private investment firm focused on providing its investors with direct access to investment opportunities in private companies, real estate, and sponsor products. We focus on building outstanding, lasting partnerships by investing permanent capital, resources, and expertise to create sustainable value. We believe that long-term investing creates better alignment and reduces risk and inefficiencies, leading to better outcomes for all shareholders. Cresset Partners was founded in 2018 and has more than $3 billion in commitments across real estate, private equity, private credit, and venture capital. Learn more at





About Cedar Pine

Cedar Pine is a private investment firm specializing in strategic, long-term assets. Headquartered near Chicago, Cedar Pine's team strives to create value by applying and building on decades of unique expertise as operators and investors in healthcare, finance, and real estate. Learn more at



About American Discovery Capital

Based in Los Angeles, American Discovery Capital is a leading merchant banking firm focused on providing advisory services and private equity capital to founder-led and family-owned businesses operating in the healthcare, business services, and software sectors. American Discovery Capital targets long-term relationships with founders, entrepreneurs and senior management of companies in search of capital and industry expertise to support organic growth, fund acquisitions, or provide liquidity to owners. Please visit

for more information.

