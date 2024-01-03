Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 20, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Lovesac Company (“Lovesac” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LOVE ) securities between March 30, 2023 and August 16, 2023, , inclusive (the“Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Lovesac investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

On August 16, 2023, Lovesac disclosed that it identified“certain errors with the methodology used by the Company to calculate the accrual of its last mile freight expenses applicable to the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023.” The Company further disclosed that“as a result of the identified errors related to last mile freight expenses, the Company believes that previously reported operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million and $1.0 million to $2.0 million, respectively, for fiscal year 2023.” As a result, Lovesac disclosed that it needed to restate certain previously-issued financial statements.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.70, or 2.9%, to close at $23.06 per share on August 17, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Lovesac did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses; (2) accordingly, Lovesac's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective and deficient; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Lovesac overstated its gross profit and operating and net income, as well as understated its shipping and handling costs and accrued freight and shipping expenses, in its previously issued financial statements; (4) accordingly, Lovesac was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lovesac securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 20, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to ... , or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

