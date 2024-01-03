Ducklings Early Learning Center Is Opening A New Location In Middletown, Delaware

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ducklings Early Learning Center Whitehall

Ducklings Early Learning Center Whitehall Groundbreaking

Ducklings Early Learning Center is opening a new location in Whitehall in January. Families are welcome to tour during the open house on 1/13/24 from 10-12pm

- Bryan BookoutMIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ducklings Early Learning Center is excited to be opening a new location in Whitehall, a Middletown community in January 2024. Prospective families are welcome to tour the new site during open house hours on January 13th, 2024 from 10 am -12 pm. Parents and families can tour the school and meet their teachers while enjoying face painting, hot chocolate, and various other games & activitiesDucklings Early Learning Center classrooms are designed with specific age groups in mind from infants to pre-k, offering a safe, nurturing atmosphere for students to develop necessary skills through guided activities. Ducklings' highly trained, degreed teachers encourage children to explore the world around them with a focus on mind, body, heart, and family. At Ducklings, we believe in teaching the whole child, placing play at the heart of our educational philosophy. Our carefully curated libraries and gyms complement our innovative“Here We Grow!” and“Off We Grow” Curriculums, creating a comprehensive approach that not only educates but also inspires the growth and development of each child entrusted to our care.Middletown Owner, Bryan Bookout is looking forward to entering this strong community.“We are thrilled to serve the entire Middletown community. A strong early childhood education has been proven to create positive outcomes in elementary school levels and beyond. Our curriculum is focused on a healthy mix of foundational learning and play where we will forge healthy habits and lasting friendships. We are thrilled to open in January 2024 and our exceptional teaching staff looks forward to serving you!”Throughout the day, students engage in multi-sensory activities that foster lifelong learning, creative growth, and an appreciation for the outdoors. Ducklings Early Learning Center also strives to build self-esteem, manners, and cooperation through lessons, play, and social interactions. Families are always kept in the loop with their children's growth and development.The new Ducklings Early Learning Center location is located at 621 Mapleton Avenue, Middletown DE 19709. Families can submit their contact information to get in touch about enrolling their children and to receive details on classes and rates.Boilerplate:For over 29 years, Ducklings Early Learning Center has operated as a successful childcare program that has grown throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. With an emphasis on a consistent curriculum developed by early education experts, Ducklings Early Learning Center strives to offer high-quality childcare and education for local communities.

