Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16) To Honor African Americans In Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

African Americans In Medicine

HFAS16 Booths Available Now

HFAS16 Stay With Us

Celebrating Black History Month Highlighting The Power of Creative Arts in Health & Healing

- Harlem Fine Arts ShowNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HFAS16 is not the typical art exhibition, it is a vibrant celebration themed around "The Power of Creative Arts in Health & Healing." This exceptional 10th annual event will pay tribute to the outstanding contributions of African Americans in Medicine, spotlighting individuals whose impactful journeys exemplify the transformative influence of art on health and healing.The Awards Ceremony and Reception will take place Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at The Glasshouse, 660 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10019. The special evening will be dedicated to honoring the exceptional achievements of African Americans in Medicine. Sponsored by Gilead and the Touch Foundation, this memorable event will feature Ty Jones, NAACP Award Winner and Producing Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, as the Master of Ceremonies. The celebration will also include a captivating live musical performance provided by Afro Latin Jazz artists from Belongó/ALJA. Belongó is formerly known as the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance.Distinguished honorees for HFAS16 include remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of medicine, embodying the theme's spirit:●Carolyn Barley Britton, MD, MS: Distinguished Professor of Neurology at Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Columbia University Irving Medical Center.●Don A. Dayson, MD: Emeritus Clinical Assistant Professor at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.●Garfield Clunie, MD: Double board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Inaugural Vice Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine/NYU Langone Health.●Linnie M Golightly, MD: Associate Dean of Faculty Diversity, Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medicine●Marlene Taylor, PA-C: Director of HIV at Heritage Health Center.●Mona Rigaud, MD, MPH, FIDSA: Chief of Pediatrics at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn.●Oni Blackstock, MD: Founder and Executive Director of Health Justice●Patricia Whitley-Williams, MD, FAAP: Professor of Pediatrics; Chief of the Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology, and Infectious Diseases; Senior Associate Dean for Inclusion and Diversity at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS).●Rachel Villanueva, MD FACOG: Clinical Assistant Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.●Uché Blackstock, MD: Founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, and the author of "Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine" published by Penguin Random House.●Vanessa Jenkins-Young, P.T., MA, MPH: Senior Associate Director of Medicine, Neurology & Rehabilitation Medicine at Health and Hospitals-Bellevue Hospital●Vivian Jolley Bea, M.D., FACS: Section Chief of Breast Surgical Oncology at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.●Yves Duroseau, MD, MPH: Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital (LHH), NS/LIJThis celebration is not only a tribute to their achievements but a testament to the profound impact of art on health and healing. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets for this transformative experience via the following link: eventbrite. For a detailed weekend lineup and more information, visit hfas/nyc2024. Media, sales, and sponsorship inquiries may be directed to Theresa Redd at ... or (917) 445-7495.About Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16):The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) is a traveling exhibition that showcases contemporary paintings, sculpture, and photography, making it the largest touring African diaspora art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has welcomed over 80,000 visitors, journeyed to more than 10 cities, and partnered with leading galleries and artists. HFAS serves as a platform for African diaspora artists, providing them with the opportunity to exhibit and sell their artwork to a diverse audience. Through collaborations with various educational institutions, HFAS offers internships, scholarships, and contributes to the professional development of emerging artists.Visit our website: hfas/nyc2024.

Theresa O'Neal Redd

Global Spectrum Group LLC

+1 917-445-7495

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube